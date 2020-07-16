Philomena V. ArrigoResident of San JoseOur loving mother Philomena V. Arrigo passed away in her home surrounded by her loved ones on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the age of 96. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Joseph Arrigo. She was born and raised in San Jose, California.She leaves behind three daughters, Peggy Ellis (David), Vicki Devitto (James), and Karen Woods (Kirk); 6 grandchildren, Amy Greene, John Ellis (Heather) Laura Gavigan (Tim), Christopher and Katie Ellis, and Julianna Dixon (Brent); 6 great-grandchildren, Olivia, Bentley, Mia, Ava, Kadynce, and Jack. She was a devout Catholic and an amazing role model to her daughters. Family was everything to her and she looked forward to "sisters day" every week. She was a talented seamstress, painter, and had a flair for interior design. She is survived by her sisters, Mary Leone and Sister Rosalie Pizzo and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She will be missed by all who knew her and will be forever in our hearts. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sisters of Notre Dame Retirement or Sacred Heart Charities. Due to Covid-19 the Funeral Mass will be private.