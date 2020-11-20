Phyllis Carolyn (McDonald) Tucker
Feb. 28, 1921 - Nov. 4, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Born February 28, 1921 in West Bend, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on November 4, 2020 at the age of 99.
Preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Frank, and her brother Charles McDonald, Jr.
Mother of Ann Marie Hunt Bellah (Darell Bellah), Jean Riparbelli (Jim), Mary Mayes, Nancy Zurbrick (Larry), Frank Tucker III (Catherine Jaeger) and Brian Tucker (Joanne).
Grandmother of Diana Wilson (Chris), Brian Riparbelli (Kelli), Kevin Riparbelli, Kelly Mayes (Lance Maxfield), William Zurbrick (Carmen Au Yeung), Greg Mayes USCG (Kelly), Cheryl Zurbrick (Tom McDonald), Laura Riparbelli (José Martinez), Brian Tucker, Jr., Maddy Tucker, Alex Tucker and Quinn Tucker.
Great-Grandmother of Kathleen and Victoria Wilson, Mia and Anthony Riparbelli and Lexie and Jay Zurbrick.
Mrs. Tucker was a WW II veteran, serving in the Philippines as a First Lieutenant with the US Army Nurse Corps and was awarded the Philippine Liberation Ribbon.
A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Christopher Catholic Church in San Jose.
Donations may be sent to the Wounded Warrior Project
woundedwarriorproject.org