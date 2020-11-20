1/
Phyllis Carolyn (McDonald) Tucker
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis Carolyn (McDonald) Tucker
Feb. 28, 1921 - Nov. 4, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Born February 28, 1921 in West Bend, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on November 4, 2020 at the age of 99.
Preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Frank, and her brother Charles McDonald, Jr.
Mother of Ann Marie Hunt Bellah (Darell Bellah), Jean Riparbelli (Jim), Mary Mayes, Nancy Zurbrick (Larry), Frank Tucker III (Catherine Jaeger) and Brian Tucker (Joanne).
Grandmother of Diana Wilson (Chris), Brian Riparbelli (Kelli), Kevin Riparbelli, Kelly Mayes (Lance Maxfield), William Zurbrick (Carmen Au Yeung), Greg Mayes USCG (Kelly), Cheryl Zurbrick (Tom McDonald), Laura Riparbelli (José Martinez), Brian Tucker, Jr., Maddy Tucker, Alex Tucker and Quinn Tucker.
Great-Grandmother of Kathleen and Victoria Wilson, Mia and Anthony Riparbelli and Lexie and Jay Zurbrick.
Mrs. Tucker was a WW II veteran, serving in the Philippines as a First Lieutenant with the US Army Nurse Corps and was awarded the Philippine Liberation Ribbon.
A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Christopher Catholic Church in San Jose.
Donations may be sent to the Wounded Warrior Project. woundedwarriorproject.org


View the online memorial for Phyllis Carolyn (McDonald) Tucker



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Darling & Fischer Garden Chapel
471 East Santa Clara Street
San Jose, CA 95112
(408) 998-2226
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Jose Mercury News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Darling & Fischer Garden Chapel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved