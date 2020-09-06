1/
Phyllis E. Allman
1924 - 2020
Nov. 23, 1924 - Aug. 18, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Survived by her husband of 74 years, Charles Allman; children, Pam Micele (Lars), Dave Allman (Lisa), Kelly Allman; grandchildren, Rob Oakley (Tanya), Aaron Oakley (Meredith), Reina, Sonja, Hillary; great-grandchildren, Tehya, Hailley; many other relatives and friends. A Memorial Service was held at 10:00am on Monday, August 31 in the Legacy Garden at Los Gatos Memorial Park, San Jose, CA.


View the online memorial for Phyllis E. Allman



Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Darling & Fischer Chapel of the Hills
615 North Santa Cruz Avenue
Los Gatos, CA 95030
(408) 354-7740
September 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Darling & Fischer Chapel of the Hills
