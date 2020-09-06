Phyllis E. Allman
Nov. 23, 1924 - Aug. 18, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Survived by her husband of 74 years, Charles Allman; children, Pam Micele (Lars), Dave Allman (Lisa), Kelly Allman; grandchildren, Rob Oakley (Tanya), Aaron Oakley (Meredith), Reina, Sonja, Hillary; great-grandchildren, Tehya, Hailley; many other relatives and friends. A Memorial Service was held at 10:00am on Monday, August 31 in the Legacy Garden at Los Gatos Memorial Park, San Jose, CA.