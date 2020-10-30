Phyllis Helen Finkle
October 15, 2020
Resident of Los Gatos
Phyllis Helen Finkle, age 90, died on Thursday, October 15, 2020 in her home with her husband of 69 years, James Finkle, by her side. She was born in Wyoming to Arthur and Ruth Rogers, the fourth of five children. She and her family then moved to a farm in Nebraska. Phyllis attended Peru State Teachers College, where she met James and graduated with a certificate in elementary education. The two had three children - Dan, David (Celestina), and Ned (Natalie). Phyllis was a longtime member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Montalvo Service Group, where she acted for a year as Chairman of Yuletide. She is survived by her three sons, seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Phyllis will be remembered as a loving, strong presence in our lives. Special thanks to Yordanos, Stephanie, Maria, Maopu, Esther, and Sulie, who took such wonderful care of her. Donations to your favorite charity
are requested in lieu of flowers. A family memorial will be held at a later date. View the online memorial for Phyllis Helen Finkle