Phyllis Jean Danielson Quist
Aug. 28, 1929 - Dec. 14, 2019
Former resident of San Jose
Phyllis Jean Danielson Quist, was born and raised in southwest Iowa. After marrying Wayne Quist, she moved to San Jose in 1955.
Phyllis thoroughly enjoyed her career as an escrow officer, and the branch manager for several title companies, which included Valley Title Company, Lawyers Title Company, and Continental Land Title Company.
Phyllis was an active and joyful member at Immanuel Lutheran Church for over 50 years.
She was preceded in death by Wayne Quist in 1970, and is survived by daughter, Jane Quist, son Bill Quist, granddaughters Jordan Marie and Alyssa Jean Quist, of San Jose.
A Memorial Service to honor Phyllis's life will be celebrated on Friday, January 10th at 4:00 PM, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1710 Moorpark Avenue, San Jose, CA 95128.
In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome to be made at the of America.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 29, 2019