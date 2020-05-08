Phyllis TuckwilerSept. 20, 2023 - April 10, 2020CupertinoPhyllis Tuckwiler, journalist, raconteur, political junkie and irrepressible spirit, died April 10 after a lengthy battle with lung and heart problems. She was born in Pasco, Washington, but grew up in Pasadena, California, with her family, Rae and L.C. Churchman and younger sister Sally.Phyllis married Francis R. Tuckwiler (Tuck) in 1945. The two met on a blind date when both were students at the University of Oregon. Tuck was a sportswriter for the San Jose Mercury-News who died in 1994. Their offspring are Mary Johnson and Richard Tuckwiler.Having graduated with a degree in both journalism and English literature, Phyllis worked as a reporter for newspapers in Bakersfield, San Carlos and Los Gatos, as well as a radio station in Santa Barbara and in public relations for Dick Degnan Assoc. and Charles Pryor, Inc., in Santa Clara.Her longest service was as public information officer for the Cupertino Union School District, over 16 years under four different superintendents."With Phyllis, things happen because of her intellect, coupled with love," said CUSD superintendent Yvette del Prado when Phyllis retired. "Her press relations are epitomized by the truth she insists on—much appreciated by the media people with whom she works." With her journalism background, honesty and warmth, she earned a special rapport with education reporters."She had a poetic soul, and was forever young," said longtime friend Suzanne Cristallo. Phyllis's recall of poems learned in childhood and throughout her life was legendary. Everything was more interesting when she was around. And unexpected: she was the antithesis of cliché, friends agreed.As a retiree, Phyllis worked at Social Advocates for Youth and served on their board as well as on the CUSD Foundation board. She delighted in her great-grandchildren.She is survived by her offspring and their mates--Mary and Will Johnson and Richard and Imelda Tuckwiler--and granddaughters Sara Johnson Kerrest and Elizabeth Johnson Wug; grandsons-in-law Frederic Kerrest and Ballardo Wug; and great grandchildren Nico, Zoe, Lucas and Charles, plus numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial in Phyllis's honor will be held at a later date. Please call 510.316.5494 for information.Donations can be sent to the University of Oregon School of Journalism, 1275 Allen Hall 1275, Eugene, OR 97403, and Silent Unity, Lee's Summit, MO64064.