Phyllis W. Jones
Jan. 9, 1924 - Feb. 15, 2020
Longtime Resident of Palo Alto
Phyllis W. Jones passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at El Camino Hospital in Mountain View surrounded by her family.
Phyllis was born in Bangor, Maine and then moved to Hampden Highlands, Maine where she met and grew up with her husband of 78 years, Norman. She was a loving, caring wife and mother to her husband – Norman (deceased) and children- Lorna Caswell (Joe, deceased), Fredric Jones (deceased) (Diane), Marcia Matthew (Robert), and Stephen Jones (Karen). She is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren.
She was a 58-year member of IOOF Rebekah Lodge #145 where she rose to the position of Noble Grand. Phyllis was also a member of the Fleet Reserve Ladies Auxiliary unit 101 as Chaplain for over 17 years.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Alta Mesa Memorial Park – 695 Arastradero Road, Palo Alto. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to a .
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 20, 2020