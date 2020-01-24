|
Pia Riparbelli
May 11, 1924 - January 18, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Born in McCloud, California, Pia passed away peacefully at the age of 95. She made her home in San Jose for 70 years.
Preceded in death by her husband, Perry, and her brother, Gino Barsanti.
Mother of Jim (Jean) and David (Marisa). Grandmother of Brian (Kelli), Kevin, Alana (Mark), Laura (José) and Bria (Ryan).
Great-grandmother of Mia and Anthony. Beloved by many cousins and cherished aunt to many nieces and nephews.
A Visitation will be held on Monday, January 27th from 2-5pm at Darling & Fischer Chapel of the Hills located at 615 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos, CA. A Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday, January 28th at 11:30am at St. Christopher Catholic Church located at 2278 Booksin Ave, San Jose, CA.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to , Bellarmine College Preparatory, or Archbishop Mitty High School.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 24, 2020