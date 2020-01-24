Home

St Christopher Church
2278 Booksin Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Darling & Fischer Chapel of the Hills
615 N Santa Cruz Ave
Los Gatos, CA
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Christopher Catholic Church
2278 Booksin Ave
San Jose, CA
1924 - 2020
May 11, 1924 - January 18, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Born in McCloud, California, Pia passed away peacefully at the age of 95. She made her home in San Jose for 70 years.
Preceded in death by her husband, Perry, and her brother, Gino Barsanti.
Mother of Jim (Jean) and David (Marisa). Grandmother of Brian (Kelli), Kevin, Alana (Mark), Laura (José) and Bria (Ryan).
Great-grandmother of Mia and Anthony. Beloved by many cousins and cherished aunt to many nieces and nephews.
A Visitation will be held on Monday, January 27th from 2-5pm at Darling & Fischer Chapel of the Hills located at 615 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos, CA. A Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday, January 28th at 11:30am at St. Christopher Catholic Church located at 2278 Booksin Ave, San Jose, CA.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to , Bellarmine College Preparatory, or Archbishop Mitty High School.


View the online memorial for Pia Riparbelli
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 24, 2020
