Pilar Zulaybar Regala

October 16, 1932 - May 27, 2019

San Jose

Pilar Zulaybar Regala (Laling), 86 years old, of San Jose, passed away on May 27, 2019.

Family and friends are invited to attend the funeral service which will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019, at 10:00 AM at Holy Family Church on 4848 Pearl Avenue in San Jose. The Rev. Celso Singson will be officiating. Burial will follow the funeral at Cedar Lawn Cemetery on 48800 Warm Springs Blvd in Fremont. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Lima Family Milpitas-Fremont Mortuary.

Pilar was born in the Philippines on October 16, 1932. She received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Pharmacy from Centro Escolar University.

Pilar was married to Arsenio Regala on April 19, 1958; they were married 61 years.

Pilar worked as a pharmacist for the Food and Drug Administration in the Philippines for 28 years. When she moved to California, she worked for Lifeguard Health Plan for 10 years. After she retired, she worked intermittently for a few months as extra help for the Santa Clara County Assessor's Office and Tax Collector's Office. She loved and enjoyed singing, dancing, playing the piano, collecting souvenir mini spoons, traveling, and eating dim sum. She was also actively involved in the choir group for St. Victor's Church before moving to Florida and then became part of the choir group for St. Luke's Church.

Pilar is survived by her beloved husband, Arsenio Regala; their four children, Maria Loreto Brion, Jacquelyn Cantu, Christene Monteagudo, and Anthony Regala; and their five grandchildren, Patricia Julian, Antonelle Regala, Janina Torres, Samantha Monteagudo, and Louis Brion.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Hearts and Mind Activity Center located at 2380 Enborg Lane in San Jose CA 95128. Pilar attended Hearts and Mind for the past 5 years, which is the only dementia-specific adult daycare program in Santa Clara County.





