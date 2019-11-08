|
Placida Salinas
October 5, 1923 - November 2, 2019
San Jose
Placida Salinas passed away peacefully at the age of 96 with her son by her side. She was born to the late Rosendo Lozano and Maria Gonzalez.
She was born in Tlahualilo, Coahuila, Mexico. She lived in the small village of La Rosila until the age of fourteen, when she immigrated to Texas to work in the fields.
Placida was predeceased by her husband Nicolas Salinas and her ten siblings: Andres, Nicho, Jose, Hilberto, Chon, Abelina, Vicente, Lucio, Shana and Juana.
Placida is survived by her son, Nicolas Salinas and his wife, Flora. She is also survived by four grandchildren: Sara Salinas, Nicolas (Yesenia) Salinas, Gerardo (Lupe) Salinas and Miranda Salinas. She had seven great grandchildren: Mason, Frida, Nicolas, Miles, Gerardo, Gabriela and Cecelia as well as many nephews and nieces.
A memorial will be held on Sunday, November 10th from 1pm-3pm at the Salinas family farm in Hollister, CA.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 8, 2019