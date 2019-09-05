Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Mass
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Saratoga, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Priscilla Schneider
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Priscilla Burger Schneider

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Priscilla Burger Schneider Obituary
Priscilla Burger Schneider
Longtime Saratoga resident
Longtime Saratoga resident Priscilla Burger Schneider passed away peacefully on August 18, 2019. She was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother; talented quilter and artist; avid reader; and adventurous traveler.
A college romance that lasted more than 55 years, Priscilla leaves behind a husband, Frank, three daughters Kathleen Schneider, Laura Flores (Edward), and Diane Speechley (Brendan), and son, Frank W. Schneider III (Sarah), as well as nine grandchildren: Jordan, Elizabeth, Madeleine, William, Caitlin, Cecelia, Andrew, Logan, and Caia.
She was a graduate of West Virginia University, an active member of the Saratoga Foothill Club, Saratoga Country Club, Silicon Valley Quilts for Kids and numerous associations that furthered her interest in history, literature and the arts.
A memorial mass will be held on September 20th at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Saratoga followed by a reception at the Saratoga Country Club. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Silicon Valley Quilts for Kids (www.quiltsforkids.org/donate), Hospice of the Valley (www.hov.org/donate), or the Second Harvest Food Bank (www.shfb.org/donate).


View the online memorial for Priscilla Burger Schneider
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Priscilla's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.