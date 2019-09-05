|
Priscilla Burger Schneider
Longtime Saratoga resident
Longtime Saratoga resident Priscilla Burger Schneider passed away peacefully on August 18, 2019. She was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother; talented quilter and artist; avid reader; and adventurous traveler.
A college romance that lasted more than 55 years, Priscilla leaves behind a husband, Frank, three daughters Kathleen Schneider, Laura Flores (Edward), and Diane Speechley (Brendan), and son, Frank W. Schneider III (Sarah), as well as nine grandchildren: Jordan, Elizabeth, Madeleine, William, Caitlin, Cecelia, Andrew, Logan, and Caia.
She was a graduate of West Virginia University, an active member of the Saratoga Foothill Club, Saratoga Country Club, Silicon Valley Quilts for Kids and numerous associations that furthered her interest in history, literature and the arts.
A memorial mass will be held on September 20th at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Saratoga followed by a reception at the Saratoga Country Club. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Silicon Valley Quilts for Kids (www.quiltsforkids.org/donate), Hospice of the Valley (www.hov.org/donate), or the Second Harvest Food Bank (www.shfb.org/donate).
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 5, 2019