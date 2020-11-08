Prudence Brown
June 22, 1938 - October 28, 2020
Resident of Austin, TX
Prudence "Prudy" Hughes Brown passed away in Austin, TX on October 28, 2020, at the age of 82.
Prudy was born in Utica, NY on June 22, 1938 to James Robb Hughes, a local bank executive, and his wife, Sarah Collins Hughes. She graduated from New Hartford High School in New Hartford, NY, and from Wellesley College in Wellesley, MA.
In 1961, Prudy married David A. Brown with whom she shared a long and happy life until David passed away in 2015. Prudy and David made their home and raised their family in Cupertino, CA.
While her children were growing up, Prudy worked part-time as an executive secretary at Measurex Corp so that she could be home by the time her kids got home from school. She also became an accredited English as a Second Language teacher and volunteered in the Santa Clara Adult Education program for many years.
Prudy was an avid tennis player and enjoyed playing bridge with friends. In 1994, Prudy and her doubles partner won the USTA senior tennis national championship! In the 1970's and 80's Prudy was a member of a renaissance musical group, Fantasia Musicale, which performed vocal and instrumental music at festivals and celebrations.
Prudy and David loved travelling. They travelled to many places around the world, but their favorite destination was Poipu, Kauai, Hawaii, which they visited many times. Prudy loved listening to music, and she and David were San Jose Opera season ticket holders for many years. Prudy was always kind, thoughtful and a bit reserved. Her friends admired her dry sense of humor, intelligence and interesting personality.
Prudy's daughters will always respect and be grateful for her (and Dad) as a role model for strong family values and a happy, successful life.
Prudy is survived by her daughters Leslie Suffoletta (Robert) of Austin, TX; and Emily Brown Merriman (John) of Lakeway, TX; and four grandchildren, James Suffoletta of Verona, Wisconsin; Thomas Suffoletta of Austin, TX; Jessica Merriman of Washington, DC; and Andrew Merriman of Lakeway, TX.
Our family would like to extend our deepest thanks and gratitude to the staff of Belmont Village Senior Living, West Lake Hills, TX.
Due to COVID restrictions, an intimate memorial service is being planned. Family and close friends will be notified.
Donations can be made to KMFA 89.5, Austin's classical music station, which Prudy enjoyed on a daily basis. Please visit https://www.kmfa.org/pages/16-support
for more information. View the online memorial for Prudence Brown