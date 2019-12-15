Mercury News Obituaries
Beddingfield Funeral Service
4323 Moorpark Ave Ste C
San Jose, CA 95129
408-777-8100
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Community Chapel
1701 Little Orchard Street
San Jose, CA
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:30 AM
Community Chapel
1701 Little Orchard Street
San Jose, CA
Prudencio Sosa Jr.


1937 - 2019
Prudencio Sosa Jr. Obituary
Prudencio Sosa Jr
Mar. 26, 1937 - Dec. 5, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Prudencio "Paul" Sosa Jr passed away in San Jose on December 5. He was the long time owner of Sosa's Appliances in San Jose.
He is survived by his wife, Pauline; his sons, Phil (Selina) and Shawn (Raelene); 5 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, December 20 at 11:30AM with visitation beginning at 10:30AM at Community Chapel, 1701 Little Orchard Street, San Jose. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 15, 2019
