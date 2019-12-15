|
|
Prudencio Sosa Jr
Mar. 26, 1937 - Dec. 5, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Prudencio "Paul" Sosa Jr passed away in San Jose on December 5. He was the long time owner of Sosa's Appliances in San Jose.
He is survived by his wife, Pauline; his sons, Phil (Selina) and Shawn (Raelene); 5 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, December 20 at 11:30AM with visitation beginning at 10:30AM at Community Chapel, 1701 Little Orchard Street, San Jose. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
View the online memorial for Prudencio Sosa Jr
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 15, 2019