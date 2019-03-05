|
|
Rachael Glende
formerly of San Jose
Rachael E. Glende, 92, formerly of San Jose, died Feb. 27, 2019 in Winona, MN. Rachael and her husband, Walter Glende made their home in San Jose for 15 years until his passing in 2014. Rachael is survived by her son, Steven W. Glende of Winona, MN. Service will be March 5, 2019.
Hoff Celebration of Life Center
Goodview, Minnesota
www.hofffuneral.com
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 5, 2019