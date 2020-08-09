Raegan Hayes Caputo
December 7, 1965 - March 24, 2020
Sylvania, OH
Raegan Hayes Caputo, 54, of Sylvania, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, March 24 after a battle with cancer. A loving and caring wife, daughter, sister and friend, the loss of Raegan's kind heart and quick sense of humor is a crushing blow to all who were lucky enough to know her.
The middle of the three daughters of the late Raymond Hayes and the late Shirley Becher Hayes, Raegan Maureen Hayes was born on December 7, 1965 in Evanston, IL. She was a graduate of Lake Forest High School in Lake Forest, IL and Knox College in Galesburg, IL, where she earned her BFA. After graduation, Raegan and her younger sister Renee settled in San Francisco, CA. An extremely talented artist, Raegan pursued a successful career in graphic design. While there, Raegan met the love of her life, Dave Caputo, and after a not-exactly-brief courtship, the couple married on February 12, 2000 at the Presidio Chapel in San Francisco.
Weathering the dot-com crash, the couple headed east, moving initially to Austin, TX, then back to the Midwest, first to Appleton, WI, then to Sylvania, Ohio. At each step of the way, Raegan supported her husband and partner through all of life's good times and challenges. Devoted to both sides of her family, she loved (and was loved by) her many nieces and nephews, never missing an important milestone in their lives.
Raegan is survived by her husband David Caputo of Sylvania, OH; sisters Robin (Gregory) Ford of Lake Forest, IL and Renee (David) Beaupre of San Francisco, CA; in-laws Richard and Janet Caputo, Paul and Lisa Caputo, Greg and Cathy Cioth, and Jim and Erin Caputo of San Jose, CA; nieces and nephews Mallory (Christopher) Babel, Nicholas, Connor and Jack Ford, Simone Beaupre, David and Katie Cioth, Joe and Nicole Caputo, and Mirabella and Johnny Caputo; great-nieces, Clementine and Adelaide Babel.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held in California upon the resolution of the terrible pandemic that has affected us all.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in Raegan's memory can be made to the Hickman Cancer Center at https://giving.promedica.org/flower
