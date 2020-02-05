Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
12:00 PM
Darling-Fischer Chapel
615 North Santa Cruz Avenue
Los Gatos, CA
Rafael Rodriguez Sr.


1932 - 2020
Rafael Rodriguez, Sr.
October 24, 1932 - February 1, 2020
Resident of San Jose
On February 1, 2020, Rafael Rodriguez Sr, age 87, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family in Santa Clara, CA. Rafael's parents Manuel and Consuelo and his sister Benita preceded him in death. He is survived by his ex-wife Mary O. Rodriguez, son Ruben and his wife Catherine, son Ricardo and his sons Cameron and Jason, and son Rafael Jr and his wife Heather, as well as his sisters Amanda and Lucila and many extended family members. Rafael will be greatly missed for his sense of humor and creative spirit.
There will be a memorial service held on Saturday, February 8 at 12:00 at the Darling-Fischer Chapel at 615 North Santa Cruz Avenue, Los Gatos CA 95030, with a reception to follow.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 5, 2020
