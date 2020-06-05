Raffaele TrentadueJuly 12, 1929-April 26, 2020Resident of CupertinoRaffaele Trentadue (aka, Ralph) passed away peacefully at the age of 90 surrounded by his loving family. Ralph will be remembered for his quiet charm, friendly nature, mischievous grin and soft heart, as well as his delicious biscotti that were regularly enjoyed by so many.Ralph was born in Modugno, Italy in 1929 and was the younger brother to his sisters, Angelina and Saba. As a boy, he and his father worked very hard and made a living maintaining the many orchards in Modugno. In 1955, he was called upon by his uncles in Cupertino, California to help tend their apricot orchards. He left Modugno with the promise to his sweetheart that he'd be back for her as soon as he'd saved enough money to bring her to America.Life in America was good and Ralph worked hard every day, never forgetting his promise to return for his sweetheart. He worked two jobs helping out his uncles. In the mornings he'd wake up before dawn to work a full shift at the Cupertino Bakery. After a quick lunch break at home he'd work the rest of the day in the orchards until dinnertime. It was during this time that he was mastering his skills to eventually become one of the best bakers any of us have ever known.Finally, after five years, seven months and 13 days, Ralph returned to Modugno to marry his long-time love, Anna (Nina) Longo. After traveling through Italy on their honeymoon, Ralph and Nina arrived in America to begin their life in Cupertino. Ralph spent most of his career as a baker at Wilson's Bakery in Santa Clara. For many years he was an active member of both The Italian Catholic Federation and The Holy Names Society. Ralph was also a staple of St. Joseph of Cupertino's 11:00am mass where he served as an usher for 61 years.Ralph is survived by his wife, Nina, his two daughters, Angela (Ed) Caropepe and Rosa (Mike) Wilbanks, as well as his seven grandchildren, Danielle (James) McClenahen, Gabrielle (Andrew) Norris and Mikey, Sabina, Joseph, Eva and Anthony Wilbanks, as well as his three great-grandchildren, Rowen and Anna McClenahen and Avery Norris, whom he loved with all his heart.At this time, no service has been scheduled. As soon as circumstances allow, a mass and celebration of Ralph's spectacular life will be held in his honor.