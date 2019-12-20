|
Raimon (Ray) Conlisk
June 20, 1922 - November 18, 2019
Los Altos Hills
Raimon (Ray) Conlisk passed away peacefully on November 18, 2019 after a very long and productive life. Even at age 97, Ray continued to be active on his personal investments and other hobbies, including genealogy, coins and stamps. He was a constant reader and loved his paperwork. He felt there were always things to accomplish.
Ray was born in San Francisco as a 4th generation Californian on June 20, 1922. Ray's life was rich in various experiences growing up in San Francisco. His independence and self-motivation from a modest household carried with him throughout his personal and business life. He put himself through the University of California –Berkeley as an ROTC cadet and "hashing" at sororities, graduating in 1942 with a degree in Electrical Engineering. Immediately after graduation he became active as an officer in the US Army during WWII attaining the rank of Captain. Ray was very proud to be a veteran up until the day he died.
His business accomplishments began after the war at Western Gear then to Systron Donner until 1977 when he started his consulting firm Conlisk Associates Inc., specializing in defense related manufacturers' clientele then branching into semi-conductors and other business. His client list grew to include overseas and multinational corporations. He also became president of Quantic Industries and Chairman of Exar Corporation, serving until age 86 at this public company. His directorships grew to over a dozen corporations, including Exar , Quantic, Sierracin, SBE, Schaevitz Engineering, Life Support Systems, Durrum Instruments, and Wavecom Industries, as well as at the American Electronics Association. Business was not a vocation but his passion. It was not work to him, and the hardest part as he aged into his nineties was to not be involved actively. He missed it terribly the last 10 years of his life. Ray maintained some of this self-purpose through his investments and its contacts.
He was a great dad. He tried not to be overbearing and wanted us to find our own purpose. But he did advise, always. As Ray grew older he did not lose his sense of humor, sometimes maybe less appropriate, but it will be sorely missed. He leaves behind his wife of 66 years, Marion (Krebs), sons Steve and Brian (Julie), daughter Nancy Goles (John), and five grandchildren Kelly, Spencer, Jessie, Brady, and Kendyll.
Ray will be buried at California Central Coast Veterans Cemetery located at Fort Ord in Monterey. Services will be private with the family. The family would appreciate hearing any thoughts or memories you have of Ray. Due to our unusual last name we come across people who ask if we are related to Ray, proudly we can say yes, he is our father!
