Rajai (Roger) Mitri

February 18, 1946 - April 3, 2019

San Jose

Rajai Mitri passed away peacefully at the age of 73 in San Jose after an 11-year battle with prostate cancer where he fought courageously and lived life to the fullest despite the health challenges over the final few years. Born in Jaffa, Palestine, to Michel Mitri and Evelyn Araktingi, Rajai grew up in a loving and proud Palestinian home. He had two brothers and a sister. As a child, his family was driven out of their home in Jaffa and settled in Ramallah. In Ramallah, his family started a new life from scratch and he eventually attended the Friends Boys School. Always under the threat of Israeli occupation, upon graduation from high school, and per the desire of his parents, in 1965 Rajai immigrated to the United States (as did all his family over time) to pursue his college degree and secure a new life free of oppression and ripe with freedom and opportunity. He ultimately earned his degree from San Jose State University. While in college in Salinas his freshman and sophomore years, Rajai met Carol Hertz. She became the love of his life and they married on October 7, 1967. Together, they started a life together, bringing two children into this world, Bob and Katina, whom they forever loved and nurtured unconditionally. Rajai and Carol were very happily married for 51 years until his passing.

Rajai's American nickname became Roger upon integrating into the emerging tech industry. His professional career spanned more than three decades. Driven by a tremendous immigrant work ethic and a desire to succeed and provide for his family, he quickly rose through the ranks in the Silicon Valley. At Intel Corporation, he became Executive Managing Director and General Manager of a highly profitable business unit. After Intel, he held Vice President positions at companies such as Maxtor and Packard Bell. He then oversaw the construction of a large contract manufacturing facility in Mexico (which he ran) and before retiring, went into partnership to purchase a company which was eventually sold to Jabil, Inc.

Roger's life revolved around his family and the greatest mark he left in this world was in how much he loved them, how much he protected them, and how much he gave of himself to them. They were his singular focus. Carol was (and forever will be) his soulmate and queen, whom he put on a pedestal. His children, Bob and Katina, were his pride and joy, whom he advised and taught by example, how to be kind, giving, compassionate, and God-loving human beings. His grandchildren, Donovan, Darrien, Brendan, and Grace were the center of his world. He loved them so, was more than a grandfather, and was blessed to have spent so much time with them, building eternal bonds.

Roger was a follower of Jesus, strong in his faith. He and his beloved wife instilled in their children and grandchildren values grounded in faith, family, decency, and compassion. He was a leader, proud of his Palestinian heritage and history. He never forgot his past and always worked to ensure that his children and grandchildren had the brightest future. His legacy will live on in the lives of all who knew and loved him. And we rejoice at the knowledge that he has entered God's kingdom.

Roger leaves behind his wife, Carol, his two surviving children, Bob and Katina, their spouses Lareine and Michael, his four grandchildren, Donovan and Darrien (sons of Bob and Lareine), Brendan and Grace (children of Katina and Michael), his sister, Hala (and her husband, Abdullah), sisters-in-law of his two deceased brothers, Elias and Issa (Marilyn and Lacy), and many nieces and nephews, all of whom he deeply loved.

Husband, Dad, and Pa. We love you. We miss you. We will carry you in our hearts all the days of our lives. We can't wait to reunite one day in Heaven.

A Vigil service will be held at 7 PM, April 8th, at St. Timothy's Lutheran Church at 5100 Camden Ave, San Jose. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 AM on April 9th, also at St. Timothy's.





