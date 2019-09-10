|
|
Raleigh James Ferrell II, PhD
July 6,1933- Sept. 3, 2019
San Jose
Loved by his family and around the world. Born in St. Albans, WV. Died at VA Hosp., Palo Alto, CA. Korean War Vet. Dr. Ferrell was a noted anthropologist and linguist, known internationally. He has authored many books and papers, including a Cherokee dictionary and an upcoming book about the native Paiwan culture and language.
View the online memorial for Raleigh James Ferrell II, PhD
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 10, 2019