1933 - 2019
Raleigh James Ferrell II Obituary
Raleigh James Ferrell II, PhD
July 6,1933- Sept. 3, 2019
San Jose
Loved by his family and around the world. Born in St. Albans, WV. Died at VA Hosp., Palo Alto, CA. Korean War Vet. Dr. Ferrell was a noted anthropologist and linguist, known internationally. He has authored many books and papers, including a Cherokee dictionary and an upcoming book about the native Paiwan culture and language.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 10, 2019
