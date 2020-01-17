Mercury News Obituaries
Oak Hill Funeral Home & Memorial Park
300 Curtner Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
(408) 297-2447
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:30 AM
Santa Theresa Catholic Church
794 Calero Ave.
San Jose, CA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Santa Theresa Catholic Church
794 Calero Ave.
San Jose, CA
View Map
Interment
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
2:00 PM
Oak Hill Memorial Park
300 Curtner Ave.
San Jose, CA
View Map
Ralph Carmine Perrotti
July 16, 1921 - January 6, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Ralph Carmine Perrotti died on January 6, 2020, surrounded by his loving family and caregivers.
He served during World War II as a US Navy Seabees. After the war, he moved to San Jose where he married the love of his life, Violet Aversenti, and raised a family.
He worked for the United States Post Office for 35 years. He was involved in many organizations: the American Legion Post 419, YMI 2, the Italian Mens Club, IAHF, Spanish Club, Eagles, Moose, and the Elks.
He is survived by his daughter, Caroline Caracciolo, son-in-law Stephen Caracciolo, sister Caroline Rackowski, brother-in-law Chris Rackowski, many nieces, nephews, and grand nieces and nephews.
Friends and family are invited to attend the funeral on Monday, January 20, at 10:30 AM at Santa Theresa Catholic Church, 794 Calero Ave., San Jose. Funeral mass will be at 11:00AM followed by a reception. Internment with military honors will be at 2:00PM at Oak Hill Memorial Park, 300 Curtner Ave., San Jose.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a contribution to your .


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 17, 2020
