|
|
Ralph Carmine Perrotti
July 16, 1921 - January 6, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Ralph Carmine Perrotti died on January 6, 2020, surrounded by his loving family and caregivers.
He served during World War II as a US Navy Seabees. After the war, he moved to San Jose where he married the love of his life, Violet Aversenti, and raised a family.
He worked for the United States Post Office for 35 years. He was involved in many organizations: the American Legion Post 419, YMI 2, the Italian Mens Club, IAHF, Spanish Club, Eagles, Moose, and the Elks.
He is survived by his daughter, Caroline Caracciolo, son-in-law Stephen Caracciolo, sister Caroline Rackowski, brother-in-law Chris Rackowski, many nieces, nephews, and grand nieces and nephews.
Friends and family are invited to attend the funeral on Monday, January 20, at 10:30 AM at Santa Theresa Catholic Church, 794 Calero Ave., San Jose. Funeral mass will be at 11:00AM followed by a reception. Internment with military honors will be at 2:00PM at Oak Hill Memorial Park, 300 Curtner Ave., San Jose.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a contribution to your .
View the online memorial for Ralph Carmine Perrotti
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 17, 2020