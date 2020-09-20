Ralph D. PinaOctober 24, 1923 - September 13, 2020Resident of San JoseRalph Duran Pina of San Jose California passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at the age of 96. Ralph died peacefully at his home with his beloved family by his side.Ralph is survived by his daughter, Liz Valadez, son Rudy Pina, daughter Linda Aguirre and son-in-law AngelAguirre, loving companion Marylou Aranda of 23 years, grandchildren, Andres, Mateo, Jerry Jr. and Estefan Valadez, Michaela Mejia, Ralph and Rudy Pina Jr., Virginia Rodriguez, Angel and Michael Aguirre, 23 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Ralph was a loving father, grandfather, companion and friend to everyone.Ralph was born October 24, 1923 in Phoenix Arizona to parents George R. Pina and Anita D. Pina. He is the 4th eldest child amongst 5 brothers and 1 sister.In 1953 Ralph and his wife Virginia Rodriguez moved to San Jose to raise their family.Ralph along with 3 of his brothers joined the military to serve in World War II. He was 19 years old and entered the branch of the Army on March 7, 1943. As a Mars Task Force Merrill's Marauder he served in the China India Burma Campaign. Private First Class, Ralph D. Pina was Honorably Discharged on December 30, 1945.Ralph enjoyed many things in life, fishing, flea markets, yard sales and especially sports. As a young Ralph in San Jose he played baseball with the San Jose Merchants. He was a San Francisco Giant and San Francisco 49er faithful fan.The biggest joy of Ralph's life was his family. Ralph love to talk, give advice and give help to them all. He greatly enjoyed his grandkids who he was able to see grow into adulthood.Ralph will be laid to rest on Tuesday, September 29th, 2020 at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery in Santa Clara. Gravesite services will be conducted with limited attendance. (Attendance is set-Due to Covid19)