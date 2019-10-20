|
Ralph Edwin "Ed" Sutton
Jan. 9, 1932 - Oct. 17, 2019
Resident of Saratoga
Born January 9, 1932 in Agana, Guam to Julia Manetta Mendenhall Sutton and Ralph E. Sutton. Died October 17, 2019 at Mission Skilled Nursing in Santa Clara. Ed had suffered with Alzheimer's disease for many years. He remained at home full time until August 2018. He attended SACC for 3 days a week for one year. Following a fall and a hip fracture he was cared for in Kaiser Hospital Santa Clara. The family wishes to thank the nurses, doctors and all personnel who cared for him the last days of his life.
Ed is survived by his wife of 64 years Martha and by his sons Mark and Ethan and dearly loved daughters in law Kathy and Aileen. He is also survived his grandchildren Brett and Justin (Katie).
Graduated from San Jose State University with a Bachelors degree in mathematics in 1958. He retired from Ames Research Center after 27 years of service.
He was an active member of First Presbyterian church in Santa Clara and served as an Elder during his 50 years of attendance. Served in signal corp in the Army for 2 years then after discharge he married Martha on October 29, 1955. They settled in California where they lived in Saratoga for 59 years.
Ed loved rock climbing, camping, hiking; especially at Yosemite National Park. He was also widely known for his corny jokes. He will be dearly missed. Memorial Services will be held at a later date.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 20, 2019