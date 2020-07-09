1/1
Ralph H. Watkins
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ralph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ralph H. Watkins
April 16, 1931 - June 18, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Ralph Watkins, a resident of San Jose for 43 years, leaves his loving wife of 67 years Mary Lou Watkins, daughter Dorothy A. Rasmussen, son Kenneth V. Watkins, Daughter Vicki L. Watkins (deceased), granddaughter Malinda L. Southard, grandson Kristoffer B. Rasmussen, grandson Kyle R. Watkins, great-granddaughter Emma M. Southard, Mother Rose Schumacher (deceased), father Ralph V. Watkins (deceased), sister Rosella Saenz, daughter-in-law Linda G. Watkins (deceased), Son-in-law John T. Rasmussen (deceased), Brother-in-law Donald J. Fitzpatrick, Sister-in-law Betty J. Hoglund, sister-in-law Carole Flood (deceased) and many nieces and nephews.
Ralph was born and raised in San Francisco. He and his wife were married there on January 4, 1953. Within a month he was on his way to spending 17 months in Korea coming home in June 1954. He moved to Sunnyvale in 1955 to raise their family. He was actively involved in their children's activities of boy scouts and camp fire girls as well as their competitive swim program.
Early on with a friend from Sacramento he started water skiing. For over 40 years it was JUNE AT SHASTA. He continued skiing until he was 81 years old. He enjoyed scuba diving in the beautiful waters of California and The Bahamas. He was an avid 49er fan and loved tailgating at Candlestick Park. Also he was an avid folk dancer and square dancer meeting many wonderful friends along the way. And doing it all with 'GUSTO'. He eventually purchased an RV so as to be able to spend more time doing square dancing. Then he joined an RV club thereby meeting more wonderful people. Ralph had a stroke in 2014 that lead to other health problems and fractures. But through it all he was a fighter and after each episode he was back on his feet walking again. Many thanks to two special care givers who showed him much love and compassion.
Due to covid-19 regulations, Ralph's memorial service will be private. There will, however, be a reception at the family home starting at 12:00 noon on Saturday, July 11, 2020. In lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to donate in his name may consider Kaiser Hospice.


View the online memorial for Ralph H. Watkins

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Memorial Gathering
12:00 PM
at the family home
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 6, 2020
"Our prayers and thoughts are with the family during this trying time, we wish them strength and may the God of all comfort give them all the support and courage needed.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved