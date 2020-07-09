Ralph H. WatkinsApril 16, 1931 - June 18, 2020Resident of San JoseRalph Watkins, a resident of San Jose for 43 years, leaves his loving wife of 67 years Mary Lou Watkins, daughter Dorothy A. Rasmussen, son Kenneth V. Watkins, Daughter Vicki L. Watkins (deceased), granddaughter Malinda L. Southard, grandson Kristoffer B. Rasmussen, grandson Kyle R. Watkins, great-granddaughter Emma M. Southard, Mother Rose Schumacher (deceased), father Ralph V. Watkins (deceased), sister Rosella Saenz, daughter-in-law Linda G. Watkins (deceased), Son-in-law John T. Rasmussen (deceased), Brother-in-law Donald J. Fitzpatrick, Sister-in-law Betty J. Hoglund, sister-in-law Carole Flood (deceased) and many nieces and nephews.Ralph was born and raised in San Francisco. He and his wife were married there on January 4, 1953. Within a month he was on his way to spending 17 months in Korea coming home in June 1954. He moved to Sunnyvale in 1955 to raise their family. He was actively involved in their children's activities of boy scouts and camp fire girls as well as their competitive swim program.Early on with a friend from Sacramento he started water skiing. For over 40 years it was JUNE AT SHASTA. He continued skiing until he was 81 years old. He enjoyed scuba diving in the beautiful waters of California and The Bahamas. He was an avid 49er fan and loved tailgating at Candlestick Park. Also he was an avid folk dancer and square dancer meeting many wonderful friends along the way. And doing it all with 'GUSTO'. He eventually purchased an RV so as to be able to spend more time doing square dancing. Then he joined an RV club thereby meeting more wonderful people. Ralph had a stroke in 2014 that lead to other health problems and fractures. But through it all he was a fighter and after each episode he was back on his feet walking again. Many thanks to two special care givers who showed him much love and compassion.Due to covid-19 regulations, Ralph's memorial service will be private. There will, however, be a reception at the family home starting at 12:00 noon on Saturday, July 11, 2020. In lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to donate in his name may consider Kaiser Hospice.