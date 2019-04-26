|
|
Ralph J. Consola
April 27, 1938 - April 14, 2019
San Jose
Born in Maspeth, NY to Ralph and Lucy (Wildner) Consola, Ralph was the oldest of four brothers: Michael, James, and Robert. Ralph is survived by Anna (Bova), his wife of over 54 years; children, Ralph (Colleen), Matthew, and Gloria (Robin Jellum); and grandchildren, Katherine, Claire, and Robert.
The Consola Family thanks the incredible team at Mission Hospice for their kindness, dedication and compassion, especially Sue Kensill, RN and Dr. Joe Derrough.
A memorial service and reception will be held at Bellarmine College Prep, Leontyne Chapel on Friday, May 3 at 2PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mission Hospice & Homecare, San Mateo, and Bellarmine College Prep are encouraged.
View the online memorial for Ralph J. Consola
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 26, 2019