Ralph Joseph Torrisi

February 29, 1932 - May 3, 2019

Resident of Los Gatos

On May 3rd, Ralph J. Torrisi's amazing journey on this planet came to a close, only to begin another adventure in the heavens. Ralph (Rafael) was born to the late Sebastino and late Sebastina (Laudani) Torrisi in Lawrence, MA February 29, 1932. Ralph graduated from Central Catholic High School, after which he enlisted in the US Air Force where worked as a Gunner on B36s. While stationed in El Paso, TX. he saw a young woman across the dance floor, Mary Guillen. He knew he wanted to have the last dance with her, true love. They were married in 1954 and have been Jitterbugging ever since!

After his Honorable Discharge, Ralph, Mary and their daughter, Deb, moved to San Jose, Ca. He put his whole self into whatever task he encountered as he provided for his family which now included their second daughter Denise.

His exceptional career with the Teamsters' Union began as a Bread Truck driver. His honesty, integrity, and passion for helping others, lead him to many years of Leadership. In 1964, Ralph was elected as President of Local 296, serving as both Business Agent & President until 1980, when he rose to the position of Secretary-Treasurer until his retirement in 1998. Elected as a Trustee in 1975 to the Teamsters' Joint Council No. 7. and served as Secretary-Treasurer, 1982-98. Ralph had many other leadership roles with Bakery, Soft Drink, State Compensation Insurance, and the Advisory Board to the SCC Sheriff's Department to name a few.

Always the mechanic, Ralph was a Classic Car collector and an automobile aficionado and we're sure, he's already scheduled a few Tee-Times.

He leaves behind his adored wife, Mary Torrisi of 65 years, two daughters, a son-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother Alfred & a fabulous extended family.

We want to thank all of you for sharing your stories of Ralph and your hugs when words wouldn't do.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in his name can be made to https://www.heart.org

Services: Saturday May 18th

11am Mass

St. Mary's Catholic Church: 219 Bean Ave Los Gatos, CA 95030

12:30pm Burial

1:30-4pm A Celebration of Life

A Bellagio 33 S. Central Ave Campbell





View the online memorial for Ralph Joseph Torrisi Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary