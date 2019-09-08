|
Ralph V. Giannini
October 28,1943 - August 27, 2019
Resident of Santa Clara
Ralph passed away peacefully on August 27th at the age of 75. He is preceded in death by his mother Florence Ryan, his father Peter Giannini, his stepfather Pat Ryan, and his stepbrother Tim Ryan. He is survived by his brother, Peter Giannini, his children David Giannini and Maria Carter-Giannini, and his two granddaughters, Callie and Lucia Carter-Giannini. He married Tere Allen in 1976 and was a professor of history at the University of Florida. He was the owner of The Little Professor's Bottle Shop near SCU before returning to education as a Social Studies teacher, basketball coach and WASC coordinator at Silver Creek High School in San Jose for nearly 30 years. He relished the role of mentor, teacher, friend and the moniker The Godfather for his Union roles. Ralph was an active parishioner at St. Martin of Tours and was an avid baseball umpire; even umpiring the 2004 Little League World Series. He will be missed by so many in these beloved communities.
Services: Friday September 13th at 5pm at Lima Mortuary in Santa Clara; Funeral Mass at St. Martins of Tours on Saturday September 14th at 9:30am.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Ralph Giannini Educational Fund at Silver Creek High School, where his legacy will live on in providing financial support for struggling students. Please send donations to 1333 Piedmont Road #106 San Jose, Ca. 95132.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 8, 2019