Ralph Wood
December 5, 1930 ~ February 24, 2020
Resident of Saratoga
Ralph H. Wood, MD passed away on Monday, February 24th, at his home in Saratoga, CA. He was born in Oakley, KS on December 5, 1930. He married his high school sweetheart, Frances, in December of 1950. In 1955, Ralph graduated from the University of Kansas Medical School. He served in the United States Air Force for 7 and a half years before moving to California and eventually settling in Saratoga. He worked as a physician at Kaiser Permanente in the Internal Medicine Department for 26 years before retiring in 1991. He has been an active member of the Saratoga Federated Church for many years.
Ralph is survived by two sons Tom and John, daughters in law Jenny and Dori, and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held in his honor at the Saratoga Federated Church, 20390 Park Place, Saratoga, CA 95070 in the Chapel on Saturday, March 14th, at 1:30 pm.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 8, 2020