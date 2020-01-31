|
|
Ramiro "Ram" Contreras
Dec. 9, 1940 - Jan. 25, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Ram passed away peacefully in his sleep. He was born in Cottonwood, Arizona and attended Northern Arizona University. Encouraged by his brother, Greg, he moved to San Jose in 1966. In 1971, he met and married Cathi Ravizza and opened his accounting and bookkeeping service.
The two passions of his life were his bookkeeping service and family. He greatly enjoyed volunteering at athletic events at the schools his children attended (St. Martin of Tours, Bellarmine, and Lincoln High). He was a family man who took great pride in being a father and grandfather. He always had a special treat for his grandchildren when they visited making each one feel special and loved.
He also enjoyed his Mexican culture by listening to Spanish music and speaking in his native language.
Ram is survived by his wife of 48 years, Cathi; children; Richard (Erin), Michael (Amy), Elisa Nicholson (Thad); Marc; 8 grandchildren; Alex, Mikayla, Andrew, Zachary, Cole, Sophie, Joe, and Jack; and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass Monday, February 3, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Martin of Tour Church, 200 O'Connor Drive, San Jose. Private interment at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Martin of Tours School or Sacred Heart Nativity School in memory of Ram.
View the online memorial for Ramiro "Ram" Contreras
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 31, 2020