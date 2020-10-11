Ramiro GarciaSeptember 22, 2020Resident of Oakmont, CARamiro Garcia, a much-loved, one-of-a-kind bon vivant left us on September 22, 2020. Born in Cuba in 1928, he came to the U.S. in 1948 where he later joined the U.S. Army and became a medic. During his service, he met Connie his wife of 48 years before she left us in February 2007. After attending San Jose State University on a GI bill and earning two master's degrees, he taught Spanish for many years at Blackford then Prospect High Schools. He assisted Professor James Asher in developing a language teaching method known as Total Physical Response and published an Instructors Book. After retiring, he and Connie moved to Oakmont where they enjoyed 20 years in the wine country. There, Ramiro cultivated his many talents and was a regular at the girl and the fig. Ramiro had an incomparable zest for life and loved to cook and entertain his family and friends; he was a lifelong astronomy enthusiast; a world traveler with a vast knowledge of geography and history; a gardener who designed and built his own greenhouses; and an Apple computer fan who spent hours creating everything from personalized birthday cards to entertaining games used as aids for teaching different languages.He leaves behind two daughters, Diana and Karen and two grandchildren he adored, Kenia and Justin. His brothers and sisters who survived him will also miss his constant love and support.A virtual memorial service will take place on October 17, 2020 at 11:00 am. Link to be provided to family and friends.