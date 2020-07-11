1/1
Ramón Zamora
1922 - 2020
Ramón Zamora
December 1, 1922 - July 1, 2020
Resident of San Jose
With heavy heart's we announce that Ramón was called home to his Lord, on Wednesday, July 1st, 2020 at the age of 97.
He was born to parents, Paulo and Eulalia (Hernandez) Zamora in Michoacán, Mexico. His parents immigrated to the U.S. and Ramón began work early in life to help support the family. Carpentry work would become his trade.
Ramón met his first wife, Elvira Zamora and they married and started a family. She passed away in 1999. In 2002, Ramón married Francisca (Munoz Sandoval) Zamora and they took care of each other until his passing.
Ramón is survived by his loving wife Francisca Zamora, devoted daughter Barbara (Enrique) Juarez, his adored grandchildren; Ruben, Artemio (Celina), Sotino and Tatianna Juarez, and treasured great grandchildren; Ruby and Lucas Juarez. Ramon was preceded in death by his parents and son, Raymond Zamora.
On Monday, July 13th a viewing will be held at Lima Family Erickson Memorial Chapel from 1:30pm til 5:30pm, with a rosary at 5:00pm. Tuesday, July 14th, a Funeral Mass at St. Julie Billart Parish, 366 St. Julie Dr., San Jose starting at 10:00am, with burial to follow at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery, 490 Lincoln St,. Santa Clara, CA at 11:30am.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lima Family Erickson Memorial Chapel
710 Willow Street
San Jose, CA 95125
4082955160
