Randall Thomas RubidaAugust 9, 1956 - April 25, 2020Randy passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at his residence in New Castle, PA. Randy was born in San Antonio, TX, raised in San Jose, CA, and a graduate of Branham HS. He was employed for many years at Life Time Pools. Randy was an avid fisherman and lived the dream of fishing in Alaska. He will be remembered as a hardworking, kindhearted man. Randy is survived by son, Randall T. Rubida, Jr. (Nicole); daughter, Lauren M. Fulkerson (Eric); four adored grandchildren, Alyssa Fulkerson, Reese Rubida, Dylan Fulkerson, and Landon Rubida; former wife, Mae Rubida; five sisters, Debbie Von Raesfeld, Cheryl Duarte, Karyn Lucas, Pam Von Raesfeld and Christine Aslin. Randy was preceded in death by his mother, Loretta (Sweet) Rubida; stepfather, Darrell Rubida; brother, Russell Rubida; birth father, Robert Provancha. A celebration of Randy's life will be held at a later date.