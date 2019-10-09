|
|
Randolf J. Rice
July 1, 1947 - September 27, 2019
Villa Nueva de Quepos, Costa Rica
Randolf James Rice was born July 1, 1947 in San Jose. He was a graduate of UC Santa Cruz, the Episcopal Church Divinity School of the Pacific, and UC Hastings College of the Law. Ordained a priest in 1973, he served as a curate of Calvary Church, Santa Cruz; Vicar of Christ Church, San Francisco; Canon of Trinity Cathedral, San Jose; and Chancellor of the Diocese of El Camino Real.
After law school he became a partner at Pillsbury, Madison, and Sutro, San Francisco, and a founding partner of the Genesis Law Group (1996) which later merged with Skjerven Morrill MacPherson, Franklin & Friel (1998).
In 1999 he was appointed Judge of the Superior Court of Santa Clara County. His term was cut short in 2004 by a fall from a tree at his home in San Jose. Disabled, he retired to Costa Rica. He died September 27, 2019 in San Jose, Costa Rica, from complications of his fall.
He is survived by his spouse Nikolaus Merrell of Villa Nueva de Quepos, Costa Rica; his sons Nicholas Rice, Portland, Oregon; Pasha Rice, San Jose, CA; Brian Arguedas, Villa Nueva de Quepos; his daughters Esther Merrell, Pacific Grove; Sarah Efthymiou, Laguna Niguel; and seven grandchildren.
Services have been held in Villa Nueva de Quepos in Costa Rica.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 9, 2019