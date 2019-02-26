Randy Conley

September 9, 1952 - February 16, 2019

San Clemente, CA

It is with great sadness that we announce that Randy A. Conley, age 66, passed away peacefully on February 16, 2019, at his home in San Clemente, CA with his family by his side after a two- year battle with pancreatic cancer.

A truly devoted husband, father, son, brother, friend and colleague, Randy had a twinkle in his eye, a sucker bet for anyone naïve enough to take him up on a bet, and a love of home-made cinnamon rolls only surpassed by his love for family. All who knew him are blessed by his memory.

Born in Ogden, Utah on September 9, 1952 to the late Arthur Findley Conley and the late Clara Delores Shaw, Randy grew up in and around Clearfield, Utah. He graduated from Clearfield High School and attended Weber State College before enlisting in the U.S. Navy where he served active duty for six years on a submarine. Upon his Honorable Discharge from the Navy, he used his GI Bill to earn his B.S. Mechanical Engineering degree Cum Laude from the University of Hartford in Hartford, CT while working full time and attending evening classes. With degree in hand, he joined the Navy Reserves as an Officer and worked his way to Lieutenant Commander before retiring from the Reserves. He went on to earn a Master's of Industrial Engineering degree from the University of Utah and M.B.A. from Santa Clara University, both while working days and attending evening classes. He recently retired from SanDisk/Western Digital after 12 years.

While growing up in Utah, Randy was passionate about skiing and could be found on the slopes most every day there was snow. Upon moving to California, Randy's passion shifted to golf. He would often rise before the sun to get in a round of golf before work. Then his wife, Colleen, dragged him into Team in Training where he trained and participated in marathons and half-marathons to raise money for . Through this activity, he discovered a passion for walking long distances and loved walking until he couldn't.

He was an incredible mentor and cheerleader to his daughters. It was vitally important to him to be there for everything from homework to volleyball practice to driving cars across country.

He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Colleen, daughters Kathryn Conley (Dan Kosinski) and Andrea Sarjeant (Bryan Sarjeant), grandchildren Peyton Kosinski, Charles Kosinski, Carter Sarjeant. and Riley Sarjeant, and sisters Areta Bingham (Reed Bingham), Vickie Harris (Curt Harris) and their families. Gone much too soon; he will be truly missed.

The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to his extended family, many friends, and colleagues for their love and support during his tragic illness. A Celebration of Life will be held at Andale' Patio, 21 North Santa Cruz Ave., Los Gatos, CA 95030 on Saturday, March 2nd, from 3pm to 5pm.





