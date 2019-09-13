|
|
Randy Fannin
June 20,1950-Sept. 9, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Randy passed away peacefully in his favorite spot on the couch, watching the Giants on tv.
Pre deceased by his mom and dad, Lena and Odis Fannin and his sister, Patty Jarvis.
Survived by his wife of 43 years, Cherill. So proud of his sons Scott and Brad and daughter in law Janelle. His greatest joy was being "Doh" to two beautiful grandchildren whom he adored. He also leaves behind his nieces, grand nieces and many cousins as well as dear and long time friends that he loved. Randy loved his family, fishing, gambling and especially watching his grandson play baseball and his granddaughter's dance recital. He looked forward to Saturday night dinner dates with his wife and mother in law Loretta.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date yet to be determined.
Cherill Fannin
286 Sposito Circle San Jose CA 95136
408 891-2644
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 13, 2019