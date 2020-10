Randy KaneyukiJuly 1st 1957- Sept 29th 2020Resident of San JoseIn loving memory of Randy Kaneyuki, who passed peacefully on September 29 2020 with his loving wife, Jeanne, and two children, Brandon and Kacie by his side. Born and raised in San Jose, Randy was a kind and loyal friend to many, and will be missed by all who knew him.Due to Covid, no services will be held at this time.