Randy Lee Bailey
Resident of Elk Grove
Randy Lee Bailey, a true lover of nature and the outdoors, and a dynamic and engaging figure by all accounts, came into this world on July 4, 1968 in Palo Alto, California. He was the first born child of Merrie and Gary Bailey.
Randy grew up in Sunnyvale, California, playing all manner of sports and multiple musical instruments, and loved camping, hiking, and skiing. He had a younger brother named Bret with whom he shared many laughs and adventures. At Homestead High School, he had the rare distinction of being part of the action at varsity football games in two ways: on the football team and in the marching band. After graduating in 1986, he left home to study at Chico State University.
After trying out a few majors, Randy discovered his love of creating visual art. This new passion led him to earn his degree in graphic design, which set him on his career path.
It was in Chico, in 1987, that he met Cathleen Clancy. The two of them began dating on Valentine's Day 1988, and theirs was clearly a romance built to last. Together, they finished school, returned to the San Francisco Bay Area and began careers, and on April 26, 1997, they became Randy and Cathleen Bailey.
Elizabeth Bailey arrived in February, 1999, followed closely by her brother Sean in September, 2000, and the two of them were joined by Emily in December of 2005. During this time the young Bailey family moved to Elk Grove, California, and put down roots.
Randy drank deeply of this mysterious thing called life. In his time on Earth, he went out and conquered mountains, swam in rivers and lakes, surfed ocean waves, skied down other mountains, made art, played music, kicked footballs, hit baseballs, created a home and raised children, traveled the world, and much more. He always had a smile to share, and brought smiles to the faces of the people whose lives he touched.
To celebrate his 50th birthday, Randy went on a bucket list solo backpacking trip high in the Sierras on part of the Pacific Crest Trail. Unknown to him at the time, the stomach pain and weight loss he was experiencing were the early stages of pancreatic cancer.
Randy Lee Bailey, a true lover of nature and the outdoors, and a dynamic and engaging figure by all accounts, left this world on January 7, 2020, at his home, surrounded by family, and immersed in love. He was 51 years old. He was selfless to the end. Services have been held.
Published in Sunnyvale Sun Obits on Jan. 31, 2020