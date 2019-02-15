Randy Leeper

Oct 22, 1954 - Feb 8, 2019

San Jose

64 years young, another piece of the puzzle has been lost. After a short Illness, Randy lost his battle with cancer.

Born and raised in Santa Clara, Randy retired from Westinghouse/Northrup Grumman after 35 plus years (if you don't work you can't play). Randy was preceded in death by his parents Dick and Eleanor, brother Rick, sisters Kathy and Judy. Survived by his loving wife Natasha, son Randy Jr. (Amy) grandkids Trey, Mason, Remy; daughter Rose (Jesse Williams) grandkids Dominic, Devin; step-son Derrick, grandkids Onaje, DeMarko; step-son Will, grandkids Takara, Perrie; brother Guy (Bill) and Aunt Doris (Hulon); also several other cousins, nieces, nephews, and many many dear friends.

Randy was a professional Sport fan that included all sports, SF Giants, 49ers, Warriors, Sharks, soccer, golf, air races, and the Olympics. Over the years Randy attended thousands of events. He loved traveling, vacationing in Hawaii, road trips, biking, golfing, softball, camping in Yosemite/New Brighton Beach, and annual family poker games. But above all Randy loved his family the most!

"Memories are like Roses in December" A memorial services for Randy will be held on Sunday, March 3rd at 1 pm at the Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary, 466 N Winchester Blvd. Santa Clara, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Salgi Esophageal Cancer Research Foundation or to the .





View the online memorial for Randy Leeper Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary