Raphael William DiTullio
1925 - 2020
April 8, 1925 - August 15, 2020
Resident of Los Gatos, CA
It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved Father, Ralph (Raphael) William DiTullio from Pancreatic cancer. At the wonderful age of 95 years old, surrounded by his children, grandchildren and greatgrandchildren, he departed this world and entered into the Kingdom of Heaven.
After serving in the Navy during WWII, he married the love of his life Ruth Emerald. They moved from the East Coast to Los Gatos California, where they raised Nine children together and were married for 65 Years.
Mr. "D", as he was known, was a true Renaissance man. He owned and operated a successful Silicon Valley photography studio for over 50 years. He was a skilled Sailor, Boat Builder, Painter and car enthusiast. He served as President of the SJ Host Lions Club and was also the Founding President of the Professional Photographer's Association of America. He will truly be missed.
Our family would like to apologize to those who cannot attend the service due to the Covid 19 gathering restrictions.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital online at: stjude.org/501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 800-478-5833


View the online memorial for Raphael William DiTullio



Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
