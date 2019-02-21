Raul "Lobo" Garcia

Resident of San Jose

Raul "Lobo" Garcia, age 50, of San Jose, California - passed away suddenly on February 17th, 2019 at his home after a brief illness.

Raul grew up and spent most of his life in San Jose, with the exceptions of some short excursions to his treasured Chico as well as Colorado. Raul loved playing the drums, golfing, fishing and watching sports, especially faithfully cheering the Raiders through thick and thin.

In a life much too short, Lobo was a constant source of hilarious one-liners, music knowledge, friendship and giant bear hugs. We are fulfilled with memories of family camping trips, jam sessions, and yelling at the T.V. during Raider games.

Lobo was loved profoundly and will be missed by many, but his loss is most deeply felt by those who loved him most. He is survived by his loving and devoted parents, Maria and Jesus, his brothers Art (49er fan) and Javier (Seahawk fan), his sisters Gini and Christina, and his sister's in-laws Kathleen and Roxanne. Lobo was also adored by his five nephews; Sean, Fabian, Michael, Gabriel, Daniel and Cain and his niece Miya.

Memorial service, Saturday 2/23/2019 at 1 pm at Lima Family Santa Clara, 466 N Winchester Blvd.

In lieu of flowers, donations to The Raider Foundation on behalf of Lobo Garcia are welcomed. https://www.raiders.com/community/donation-requests





