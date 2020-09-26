1/1
Ray Gerding
1923 - 2020
Ray W. Gerding
October 3, 1923 - September 24, 2020
Resident of Los Gatos
Ray Gerding passed away peacefully on Thursday, Sept 24 in Campbell. He was a resident of Los Gatos for 63 years, living in the eastern foothills where he found his greatest peace and enjoyment. In July, at age 96, Ray took a bad fall while feeding deer that roamed the hills on his property. Head injuries sustained in the fall led to his death in Sept. Ray was born in a log cabin on wooded acreage near the small country town of Wellsville, Missouri. He attended Shelbina High where he was known as "Big 5-0" on the football team. Upon graduation he joined the Marine Corps and fought in the Pacific. A few years after the war, in 1952, he opened his first auto repair shop on Bascom Ave in Campbell in a building known as the Corner Cobblestone. From then until his retirement at the age of 90, Ray's Automotive Service in San Jose was where you took your car when no one else could fix it.
He is survived by his children, Marilyn Gerding-Wright of San Diego, and Raymond Gerding (Catherine) of San Diego; granddaughter, Ann Knutson (Carey) of Dallas; grandson, Gregory Gerding of San Diego; and great-granddaughter, Cecilia Knutson of Dallas. Preceded in death by his beloved wife Nell of 35 years at the time of her passing in 2000.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
