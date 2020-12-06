Ray Leland Clark
November 19, 1930 - November 25, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Sadly, our family announces the passing of Ray Clark shortly after his 90th birthday. Born in Cheyenne, WY to Dorothy and Leland Clark, Ray moved to San Jose at a young age. He attended schools in the local area and graduated from Lincoln High in 1948. After graduation, Ray enlisted in the US Navy. During his 21 years of service, he was stationed in many states and overseas. He served aboard the USS Antietam during the Korean War. He served with NATO forces in Italy and with TDC in Taipei, Taiwan. He joined the VX6 Photo Squadron in Antarctica with the Deep Freeze Winter Over Party in 1961-62 at McMurdo Sound and the South Pole. He was with the Photo Squadron VFP-63 at Miramar before moving to Indian Head, Maryland with the EOC where he retired from the Navy in 1969. Ray met his future wife, Audrey (Larson) Clark on a blind date. They were married in Washington, DC on June 16, 1952. During their 68 years together they were the parents of 5 children, Kathryn, Kevin, Karen, Kelley, and Kris who were born in cities in various parts of the world and in the USA. After retirement, Ray and his family returned to San Jose. He furthered his education earning an AA at SJCC and a BS in Accounting at SJSU. He started a new career at Lockheed and later retired in 1995. Ray was an Eagle Scout and remained very active with the BSA serving in various capacities including Scout Master. He was a Lifetime Member of several military organizations including the FRA for over 67 years, and was also a SJSU Alumni Assoc Lifetime Member as well as a Charter and Lifetime Member of the National Assoc of Naval Photography. Ray was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter, Kathryn Ryan, and infant granddaughter, Shaina Clark. He is survived by his wife, Audrey, his children, Kevin Clark, Karen Clark Beyer, Kelley (Ed) Clark Schmidt, and Kris Clark and 8 grandchildren, Brandon, Ashley, Nicholas, Melissa and Will Clark, Molly (Chris) Bolton, Natalie and Charlotte Schmidt. A private family graveside service was held at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Please visit: www.willowglenfuneralhome.com
