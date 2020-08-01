Ray OchoaOctober 4, 1931- June 18, 2020Morgan HillRay A. Ochoa, 88, a long-time resident of Morgan Hill, Passed away at home on June 18, 2020. Ray worked for 32 years at A.L. Castle Seed in Morgan Hill. In 1987, he founded Ochoa Seed Company and served as president for 25 years. He earned the love and respect of his employees and friends with his strong work ethic and dry sense of humor. He loved pitching fast pitch softball, singing Merle Haggard songs, playing blackjack, and watching John Wayne movies. He will be truly missed by his many friends and family members.He was preceded in death by his fathers, Armando and Charlie, mother, Rita, siblings, Rosemarie, Eva, Robert, and Fred; and son Jack. He is survived by his devoted wife of 53 years, Barbara; his two daughters, Raylene and Kathy; his son Raymond, his grandchildren, Andy, Kelly, Travis, Cody, Kristen, Ryan, Joshua, and Taylor, his great grandchildren, Issac and Jack, his siblings, Mary, Amelia. Eleazar, and Abelardo, and his many nieces and nephews.As soon as it's safe, we will celebrate Ray's life and share our many memories.Donations in the name of Ray Ochoa can be sent to Michael Aiello Memorial Agricultural Scholarship Fund, 14695 Secretariat Ct. Morgan Hill, Ca 95037