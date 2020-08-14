Raymod Roesky
October 28, 1950 - July 31, 2020
Resident of Santa Rosa, California
Ray passed peacefully with his loving partner, Linda Richards, by his side at their home in Santa Rosa, California. He was taken from us far too soon by an early onset and rapidly progressive Alzheimer's disease.
Ray was born October 28, 1950 to the late Ralph and Theresa Roesky. Growing up in Los Altos, Ray was an independent spirit who struck off on his own at age 17, graduated from Homestead High School in Cupertino and received his AA degree in Engineering from Foothill College, Los Altos.
He spent his professional life in Silicon Valley where everyone who crossed his path always felt better and more fulfilled. Ray worked for several Bay Area medical device companies throughout his career, contributing to medical devices for the treatment of heart conditions, epilepsy, cluster headaches, obesity, and migraines. Although very quiet, Ray had a way of making the day more enjoyable. He was known for his good nature and positive outlook…even under trying circumstances, he could always remain calm and tactful.
And Ray was a teacher. At work Ray was known for teaching engineers at every experience level the tricks of the trade he had picked up over his career. Having no children of his own, he looked forward to bring-your-kids-to-work days so he could share his knowledge of electronics and at the level the youngsters really understood.
Ray was also known for being in the kitchen, often. He loved ice cream sandwiches, just about any ice cream, and every company where Ray worked stocked up, primarily for him. Nobody could figure out how someone who ate so much ice cream stayed so trim. It was, no doubt, due to his daily run and lap swim, the 5K and 10K Charity Runs he participated in, and his enthusiasm for hiking and wind surfing.
Ray was also an avid classic car enthusiast. He enjoyed attending car shows, particularly in the company of his brother, Robert Roesky, who shared his enthusiasm.
There are dozens of Ray stories from those who worked or hung out with him. Everyone who knew Ray felt his dedication, his friendship, his honesty, his charity, his kindness and consideration for those around him. He will be missed terribly.
In addition to Linda and Robert, Ray leaves behind his beloved aunt, Judy (Dennis) Caley, uncles David Langley (Ken Klingbeil) and Michael Langley, brother Richard (Farzaneh), sister Anna (Wayne) Hamrick, nieces Kayla (Kevin) Lussier, Lacey (Josh) Musson, and Donya Roesky, and nephew Daryan Roesky. Ray is also mourned and remembered with love by Linda's family, daughters Caitlin (Dorian) McMahon and Jen (Stefano) Canu, and grandson Gianluca Canu.
There will be no memorial service per Ray's request. Memories and stories can be shared at https://www.mykeeper.com/profile/RaymondRoesky/
