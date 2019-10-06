|
Raymond Eugene Snyder
October 13, 1923 - August 24, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Raymond Eugene Snyder, 95, passed away at home on August 24, 2019.
He was born in Edgar County Illinois to Ray and Maude Snyder, the eldest of 3 children.
Instead of working on the farm after 8th grade, Ray had an opportunity to continue on to high school where he picked up a basketball for the first time and quickly fell in love with the sport.
After graduating, Ray moved to CA and started a job working on P51 and B55 planes at North American Aviation.
He joined the Army Air Corps in 1942 and served until his honorable discharge in 1946.
Ray then headed back to CA to attend College of Marin and play Basketball, where he helped lead his team to the National JC Championship. He met his beloved Patricia Storm on campus and they were married in 1947.
He and Pat moved to Corvallis, Oregon where Ray earned a degree at OSU and he continued to play Basketball, including his participation in the Final Four in 1949.
Back in CA, Ray started his successful career as a PE Instructor, Basketball Coach and Educator for various high schools in Santa Clara Valley.
He retired in 1988 after a distinguished career that included many awards and honors including being named HS Basketball Coach of the Year in 1979. He was also inducted into the CA Coaches Hall of Fame in 1989.
Ray was active in Kiwanis and SIRS. He enjoyed playing poker on a regular basis with the same group for 45 years.
Ray and Pat made many wonderful friends over the years at home and abroad and had a very special connection with their mates from down under.
The Coach was a dedicated hardworking man who truly valued his family, friends, his students and players.
Ray was predeceased by his wife Patricia and sister Marie Wolfe.
He is survived by his sister Naomi Payne, his 3 children - Sherrill (Lee), Tracey (Bill) and Reed. 6 Grandchildren - Ryan, Jenn (Bryan), Melissa, Riley, Chris, Jeremy and 2 Great Grandchildren - Peyton and Madison.
A Celebration of Rays Life will be held on October 12th, at 11:00am - Chapel of The Hills, 615 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 6, 2019