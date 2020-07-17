Raymond F. KennedyNov. 26, 1930 - July 9, 2020Resident of Mtn.ViewRay Kennedy, 89, spent his first full day in heaven July 9, 2020. He was a devoted guitarist and choir member at St. Cyprian Catholic Church in Sunnyvale for many years. He was also an avid golfer and an enthusiastic sports fan, especially cheering for the Ohio State University Buckeyes.Born in Coshocton, Ohio Nov. 26, 1930 to Pauline and Raymond Kennedy, he grew up with brother Harry, and sister Barbara. The family moved to Newark, Ohio to live with his maternal grandparents when Ray was 12 after his father died.Ray attended Catholic schools and went to the University of Dayton for two years before he joined the U.S. Air Force. He served from 1951-1955 and achieved the rank of staff sergeant before he was honorably discharged. After leaving the service, he went to Ohio State University and completed bachelor's and master's degrees in electrical engineering. In 1958, he married Charleen Lindsley and became the father of Patricia and Richard.The family moved to Cupertino in 1972. Ray worked for various companies, including Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). He last worked at Xerox PARC (Palo Alto Research Center) for 12 years where he was the Laboratory Administration Manager of the Electronics and Imaging Laboratory. He retired in 1994.He married Janet Ague in 1988 in Menlo Park. He said that was the happiest day of his life. They enjoyed traveling, especially to Ashland Shakespeare Festival in Oregon and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. He loved playing in the Shoreline Senior's Golf Club in Mtn.View and the Xerox Summer Golf League.Ray is predeceased by his parents and siblings. He is survived by Janet Ague-Kennedy, his wife of 32 years. Other survivors include his children, Patricia (Brad) Weiss of Bonita, and son, Richard Kennedy of San Jose, step-daughter Kate Ague (Peter Cass) of Menlo Park, sister-in-law Jean Kennedy of Ohio; grandchildren Adrianna Weiss, Nathan (Victoria) Weiss and Lily Cass; nieces Susan, Sarah and Peggy and nephews Jake, Patrick and Michael, along with great nieces and nephews, as well as Sammy Williams, a beloved family friend.The family wishes to thank the staff at Avenidas Rose Kleiner Center in Mountain View and Madera Villa in Sunnyvale for excellent care and compassion as his Alzheimer's disease progressed. We will always remember Ray's sunny and loving personality and smile. He was happiest surrounded by others.In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Avenidas Rose Kleiner Center, 450 Bryant St., Palo Alto, CA, 94301, make checks payable to Avenidas (in memo line: In memory of Ray Kennedy), or St. Vincent de Paul c/o St. Cyprian Church, 1122 Washington Ave., Sunnyvale, CA, 94086 (in memo line: In memory of Ray Kennedy). Memorial service to follow at St. Cyprian after the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions are lifted.Go Bucks!