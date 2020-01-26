Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Sunset Park/Club House
125 Connemara Way
Sunnyvale, CA
View Map
1928 - 2020
Raymond John Simons Obituary
Raymond John Simons
Oct. 26, 1928 - Jan. 3, 2020
Sunnyvale
Entered to rest peacefully at the age of 91. A loving husband. A loving Father of 3, Grandfather of 8 and a Great Grandfather of 14. He will truly be missed by us all. Family & Friends are invited to attend a "Celebration of Life" on Mar. 1st at 1pm to 4pm at Sunset Park/Club House, 125 Connemara Way, Sunnyvale, CA 94087


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 26, 2020
