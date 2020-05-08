Raymond (Ray) Lewis Bruner
Mar. 2, 1935 - Mar. 9, 2020
San Jose
Ray passed away peacefully on March 9th surrounded by his loving wife, sons, daughters-in-law, and grandchildren at his bedside. Ray fought a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer; never complaining or giving up.
Ray was born in Pasco, Washington, to Joseph and Loretta Bruner. He was raised in Eureka, California. In 1948, at the age of 13, he moved with his family to San Jose. Ray attended Roosevelt Junior High School on Santa Clara Street. He attended San Jose High School when it was located on the campus of San Jose State College, later to become San Jose State University. Ray was a member of the graduating class of 1953, the first graduating class of San Jose High School at its new facility on 24th Street. In high school, Ray met his high school sweetheart, Janis Anne Collins. They were happily married for 64 years. During high school Ray joined a naval reserve unit and after attending SJ State for two years he proudly served in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict. After the Navy, he returned to San Jose State University studying business and accounting.
Ray was a businessman and entrepreneur. He worked for Roseburg Lumber for many years and then founded several small businesses. He co-founded A&B Doors which he managed with his partner, Norbert Azevedo, until his retirement.
Ray was old fashioned and strongly believed in consideration, honesty and kindness towards others. He believed in the Golden Rule and exemplified it throughout his life. He lived in the same neighborhood for 59 years and his neighbors described him as someone with a contagious smile who always had time to say hello and lend a helping hand. His greatest loves were family and fishing. Every summer generations of family gathered in the mountains at their favorite spot to camp, fish and enjoy each other's company. He was so very proud to have had the opportunity to teach his sons, grandchildren, and great grandsons the sport of fishing and appreciation for the outdoors. Ray enjoyed carpooling his grandchildren and attending their sporting events, school activities and recitals. Ray especially enjoyed family gatherings and holiday celebrations with family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years - Janis, his sons Mark (Marianne), Randall (Cynthia), and Scott (Shannon), Bruner: his brothers Gene (Helen), and Harold Bruner and his sister JoAn Kellogg, sister-in-law Carol Sabatino, and brother-in-law and best friend John Collins. He is also survived by nine grandchildren, Joshua, Ben, Luke, Levi, Annalee, Andy, Allison, John, William, nine great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank Pathways Hospice of Sunnyvale for their outstanding guidance, care, and support. Donations may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at Pancan.org.
Graveside services will be private. Family and friends are invited to share memories and photos on Ray's Facebook page at facebook.com/raymond.bruner.399 or dignitymemorial.com. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 8, 2020.