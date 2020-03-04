|
|
Raymond Mesa
Aug. 11, 1934 - Feb. 28, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Ray Mesa passed away early Friday morning after a long illness. He touched many lives with his caring and generous spirit. He was loved and will be missed by all that knew him.
Ray was born in Prescott AZ and moved to Los Gatos as a child. He graduated from Los Gatos High School. He became a union plasterer by trade then held other union positions ending with Business Manager for the local union until he retired. He was a faithful 49er Fan.
He is survived by his wife, Fran, daughter Toni and sons Steve and Chris (Sonya) grandchildren Brittany, Courtney, Tarah, Casey, Cody, great grandchild Khai and his sister Theresa. Step daughters Mary (Dave), Judy (Mike) and Cathy. And Step Grandchildren Will, Rudy, Kimberly, Alisabeth and Michael. He was preceded in death by his son, Mike.
Rosary is March 5th at 7:00 pm at Darling Fischer in Los Gatos. Service is at 10am on March 6th at St. Mary's in Los Gatos.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 4, 2020