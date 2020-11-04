Raymond O. BouffardMay 6, 1927 - October 30, 2020Resident of San Jose & LemooreOn Thursday, October 30, 2020, Raymond Bouffard passed away peacefully at age 93.Ray was born in May of 1927 in RI to William and Florence (St. Onge) Bouffard. He enlisted with the United States Navy in 1945 and was a Corpsman for two years. In January of 1946, he married Claire Malo. Together for sixty-six years, they raised their son, Richard, and three daughters, Theresa, Marie, and Annette. He worked for and retired from the Navy as a civilian employee after 40 years of service. He was a man devoted to his faith.Being a survivor of the Great Depression, Ray led a remarkably frugal life. So very many fond memories and life lessons are a testament to his legacy. "Don't make your eyes bigger than your stomach" and "Take what you want but eat what you take" were often heard when visiting his favorite buffet style restaurants.Ray cherished spending time with his family and friends. In his retirement he loved listening to live music. He enjoyed evenings of playing bingo, and often played the Spoons with live bands at the Senior Center in Lemoore. Ray never missed sending a birthday card to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, each card plastered with memorable stickers. Ray will be forever remembered for his gentle smile, kind and generous heart, patience, admirable work ethic, organizational skills, and love of dinner rolls.Ray was preceded in death by his wife Claire, daughter Marie, and sister Pauline Lamoureux of RI. He is survived by his three children, Theresa Cetani (Frank), Richard Bouffard (Nora), and Annette Corbalis (Hugh); his sister, Cecile Audette of RI; his grandchildren Maria, Jennifer, Frank III, Joseph, Angela, and Stephen; his great grandchildren Justice, Jayvoni, Stephanie, and Isabella; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.Family and friends are invited to attend a Rosary Service Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 7:00 P.M. at LIMA-CAMPAGNA-ALAMEDA MISSION CHAPEL, 600 S. Second Street, San Jose, with Visitation beginning at 6 P.M. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 4:00 P.M. at St. Christopher's Church in San Jose. Interment will be Monday, November 9, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Lemoore Cemetery, Lemoore, CA.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ray's name to the Lemoore Senior Center.